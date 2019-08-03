Fijians bounce back from loss to Japan with comprehensive win over Canada in Suva

The Flying Fijians have bounced back from the loss to Japan with a 38-13 win over Canada in Suva today.

Back on home soil after the shock loss in Japan last week, Fiji were at times back to their flamboyant best on the back of a strong effort from the pack, particularly at scrum time.

They scored six tries to one with No.8 Viliame Mata opening the scoring after a brilliant build-up from the Fijians over several phases.

The second try was much more unconventional with Peni Kovekalou sliding over to score after the Canadian No.8 had the ball knocked from his grasp at the base of the scrum.

Captain Leone Nakarawa scored next but the Flying Fijians would only lead 19-13 at the break after gifting Canada a try with an intercept. The costly error a fitting finish to a half where the Fijians often shot themselves in the foot with errors and penalties.

After the break, Josua Tuisova scored the pick of the tries after being put in the clear by centre Semi Radradra.

The blockbusting winger holding the ball in one hand as he palmed away two defenders to finish off a move that started deep in Fijian territory with a scrum.