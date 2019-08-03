TODAY |

Fijians bounce back from loss to Japan with comprehensive win over Canada in Suva

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

The Flying Fijians have bounced back from the loss to Japan with a 38-13 win over Canada in Suva today.

Back on home soil after the shock loss in Japan last week, Fiji were at times back to their flamboyant best on the back of a strong effort from the pack, particularly at scrum time.

They scored six tries to one with No.8 Viliame Mata opening the scoring after a brilliant build-up from the Fijians over several phases.

The second try was much more unconventional with Peni Kovekalou sliding over to score after the Canadian No.8 had the ball knocked from his grasp at the base of the scrum.

Captain Leone Nakarawa scored next but the Flying Fijians would only lead 19-13 at the break after gifting Canada a try with an intercept. The costly error a fitting finish to a half where the Fijians often shot themselves in the foot with errors and penalties.

After the break, Josua Tuisova scored the pick of the tries after being put in the clear by centre Semi Radradra.

The blockbusting winger holding the ball in one hand as he palmed away two defenders to finish off a move that started deep in Fijian territory with a scrum.

The Fijians face Manu Samoa next week in Suva as the Pacific Nations Cup continues.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The blockbusting winger held the ball in one hand, pushed off two defenders with the other to score in Fiji’s win over Canada. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
The blockbusting winger held the ball in one hand, pushed off two defenders with the other to score in Fiji’s win over Canada.
Fijians bounce back from loss to Japan with comprehensive win over Canada in Suva
2
Vaea Fifita's tribute to younger brother, Albert John Mapa
'It hurts so much' - Grieving Vaea Fifita travelling with All Blacks despite younger brother's sudden death
3
21/07/2019 - Netball - Vitality Netball World Cup Final- Australia v New Zealand - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England - New Zealand captain Laura Langman holds the Netball World Cup trophy with Maria Folau, Phoenix Karaka & Shannon Saunders after victory over Australia. Copyright photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com / www.photosport.nz
'Nothing is going to break us' - Noeline Taurua reveals Silver Ferns backed Maria Folau amid husband Israel's saga
4
Kiwi Joe Tapine finished off the move that featured several players and a brilliant offload from English superstar John Bateman.
Miserable Warriors humiliated by the Raiders at Mt Smart
5
The Warriors were humiliated by a classy Canberra outfit at Mt Smart Stadium.
Warriors produce embarrassing performance as classy Canberra Raiders dish out Mt Smart hiding
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:02
The All Blacks duo will stay home to recover, coach Steve Hansen confirmed.

Luke Jacobson, Josh Ioane miss All Blacks' Perth trip with concussions
01:56
The Taniwha have been getting involved with the community as they lived and trained in Kaikohe ahead of the new season.

'Without our community, we won't have a team' - Northland Taniwha taking grassroots approach into new season
Lima Sopoaga of Wasps.

Hurricanes CEO rules out returns for Sopoaga, Cruden to replace Beauden Barrett

Owen Franks takes freezing recovery dip in Tasman region as he chases perfect ending to All Black career