Fijian fans hoping Olympic sevens gold can unite stricken nation

The Fijian sevens team will carry the hopes of the Covid-stricken nation with them tonight as they face off against the All Blacks Sevens for Olympic gold in Tokyo tonight.

Fans across the island are gearing up for tonight’s final against New Zealand after triumphing over Argentina in the semi-final. Source: 1 NEWS

All eyes will be glued to the screen for the game that means "everything for every Fijian", according to fan Timothy Ulacake.

"For Fiji this win is everything. With everything we are going through right now a win would mean everything for every Fijian," Ulacake told 1 NEWS.

"This win would mean uniting our country that's really finding it hard at this time, so a gold medal for Fiji is everything that would help us get together."

The defending Olympic champions struggled in their early games in Tokyo, but hit top gear in the quarter-finals yesterday, wiping away Australia 19-0. They then overcame Argentina 26-14 in the semi-final earlier today, with 1 NEWS obtaining video of Ulacake and his family cheering them, with Ulacake shedding tears at fulltime.

It is the type of form that Ulacake believes will see them win gold.

"The team look positive at this stage. They are finally putting the pieces together and the senior players are really showing their true colours by leading the team forward."

He and his family will be cheering the team on, flags in hand, as the sevens team chase a victory that will bring not just silverware, but unity to the struggling Pacific nation.

