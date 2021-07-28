Fijian fans hoping Olympic sevens gold can unite stricken nation

The Fijian sevens team will carry the hopes of the Covid-stricken nation with them tonight as they face off against the All Blacks Sevens for Olympic gold in Tokyo tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

All eyes will be glued to the screen for the game that means "everything for every Fijian", according to fan Timothy Ulacake.

"For Fiji this win is everything. With everything we are going through right now a win would mean everything for every Fijian," Ulacake told 1 NEWS.

Fiji fans, send through videos of you and your family watching tonight’s final and either celebrating or commiserating to Barbara.Dreaver@tvnz.co.nz.

"This win would mean uniting our country that's really finding it hard at this time, so a gold medal for Fiji is everything that would help us get together."

The defending Olympic champions struggled in their early games in Tokyo, but hit top gear in the quarter-finals yesterday, wiping away Australia 19-0. They then overcame Argentina 26-14 in the semi-final earlier today, with 1 NEWS obtaining video of Ulacake and his family cheering them, with Ulacake shedding tears at fulltime.

It is the type of form that Ulacake believes will see them win gold.

"The team look positive at this stage. They are finally putting the pieces together and the senior players are really showing their true colours by leading the team forward."