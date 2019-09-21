TODAY |

Fijian-born Wallaby admits his biggest challenge will be overcoming emotion of facing the country of his birth

AAP
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Pacific Islands

Wallabies game-breaker Samu Kerevi says his biggest personal challenge could come before kickoff if he tries to suppress his emotions on his Rugby World Cup debut.

Kerevi will face his native Fiji for the first time at the Sapporo Dome on Saturday and said staring down the opposition's Cibi war dance will be a stirring personal moment.

The Wallabies will want him to refocus quickly on their opening pool match, with the 25-year-old arguably the best player in Australia this year and the man most likely to create havoc for the Fijian defence.

Kerevi said he would have no point to prove against his countrymen and suspected Fijian-born Wallabies teammates Marika Koroibete and Isi Naisarani felt the same.

Instead the match served to highlight where their life and allegiances now lie.

"It's not about trying to get one up on anyone," he said.

"It's about trying to put our best foot forward for our team, for our nation and especially for us, the Fijian Australians.

"It will be a rollercoaster of emotions before the game but once the kick-off starts it's all about our rugby."

Kerevi, who hails from the small village of Viseisei, insists his family will be supporting the Wallabies.

They have a "whole day programme" prepared ahead of kickoff, featuring breakfast followed by a barbeque.

"I know everyone in Fiji has been excited, everyone has been talking about it back home," he said.

"The whole family is coming to watch the game, and they are really backing the Fijians in our team."

Kerevi confirmed his Japan-based older brother Josua had helped the Fiji team prepare this week but joked that he hadn't been passed any secrets.

The tournament is potentially a farewell to the green and gold jersey for Kerevi, who has signed a three-year deal to play in Japan at the peak of his powers.

Samu Kerevi said facing the Cibi will be a stirring personal moment. Source: AAP
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Japan's RWC opening in pictures: A colourful display of talent
2
All Blacks get special visitor for captain's run training in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
3
Richie McCaw delivers Webb Ellis Cup as Japan 2019 opens in style
4
Full details, and how to watch, every All Blacks fixture at the Rugby World Cup
5
Tattoos on RWC players and fans sparking debate in Japan around strictness, affiliations of body art
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:30

Matsushima hat-trick leads Japan to convincing Rugby World Cup opening win

Hosts Japan outclass Russia to claim victory in Rugby World Cup opener
00:32

Richie McCaw delivers Webb Ellis Cup as Japan 2019 opens in style
02:22

Hamilton youngsters chat with All Blacks ahead of RWC opener against Springboks