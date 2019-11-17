Fiji turn on the style to claim thrilling victory over Barbarians

Fiji have claimed victory in a high scoring thriller against the Barbarians, resisting a second-half barrage for a 33-31 win at Twickenham.

With the Barbarians boasting star names such as Kiwi David Havili, along with 2019 Rugby World Cup winners Makazole Mapimpi and Tendai Mtawarira in their starting side, fans at Twickenham were treated to a free-flowing thriller, each side scoring four tries.

The Barbarians would take the lead midway through the first half, France's Mathieu Bastareaud with the first points of the match, before Fiji hit back through Enele Malaele.

The visitors would take the lead on 27 minutes, Teti Tela's effort seeing Fiji ahead 14-12.

The Barbarians would manage another first-half try, this time to South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen, before Curwin Bosch's missed shot at goal saw the Fijians take a 14-12 lead into halftime.

Loose forward Johnny Dyer took just seconds to add to Fiji's advantage in the second half, only for the Babaas to hit back through Mapimpi, the Springboks winger showing off a trademark finish in the corner.

Temo Mayanavanua kept Fiji in the lead, before Dyer's second of the match effectively sealed the victory.

Mapimpi would have his second in the 78th minute, before South African veteran Morne Steyn defied his 35-year-old frame to cap off a team try sparked by Havili.

Steyn converted his own effort to bring the score to within two points, before Fiji's defence held in the final moments to seal victory.