Fiji target upset win over Wallabies to begin Rugby World Cup run

Before the All Blacks face off against South Africa in Yokohama tomorrow night, Sapporo will play host to a match of just as much significance in the Pacific, with Fiji meeting the Wallabies.

Fiji haven't beaten Australia for 65 years, however they come into the tournament with an outside chance to surprise, defeating the Māori All Blacks earlier this year.

The hard, flat pitch of the Sapporo Dome lends itself to running rugby, something Fiji are happy to have at their disposal against the Wallabies,

"A number of our players play in France," began coach John McKee.

"They compare it to the Racing Metro stadium in Paris - where they play indoors also. The difference here is that we're on grass, which we prefer.

That confidence coming through into Fiji's team selection unleashing former NRL star Semi Radradra on the wing instead of centre, Toulon's Josua Tuisova on the opposite flank.

"For this game, we see that as our strongest combination."

Fiji face the Wallabies in Sapporo from 4:30pm NZT tomorrow.

Having not beaten Australia for 65 years, Fiji begin their World Cup tomorrow in Sapporo.
