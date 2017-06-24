 



Fiji stun Scotland with dramatic win in thrilling clash

Source:

Associated Press

First-five Ben Volavola kicked 17 points as 10th-ranked Fiji upset fifth-ranked Scotland 27-22 in a thrilling Test at the National Stadium in Suva.

Vereniki Goneva of Fiji is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a try

Vereniki Goneva of Fiji is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a try

Source: Getty

Volavola landed five penalties and converted one of Fiji's two tries as the home side led throughout to hold out Scotland, who were coming off last weekend's win over Australia.

Peceli Yato scored a first half try for Fiji after Volavola's crosskick was claimed by Patrick Osborne, who beat one defender before handing off to Yato.

Scotland replied with a try to hooker Ross Ford but Fiji took an 11-7 lead to halftime.

Volavola's third penalty put Fiji ahead 14-7 before Scotland drew level with a try and conversion by fullback Ruaridh Jackson.

After an exchange of penalties which left the game tied at 17-17, replacement scrumhalf Henry Seniloli scored the match-winning try from a break by Leone Nakarawa. Volavola converted and added a further penalty to give Fiji the cushion of a 10-point lead at 27-17.

Replacement hooker Fraser Marshall scored a late try which briefly raised Scotland's hopes but Fiji held on to post a famous win.

Fiji will now take huge confidence into next month's Pacific Nations Cup which also acts as a qualifying series for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Had Scotland won it would have lifted its world ranking to four.

