Fiji Rugby launch bid to bring World Series to the Pacific: 'Rugby Sevens is our sport!'

The Fijian Rugby Union has officially launched a bid to host a leg of the World Sevens Series.

The small pacific nation has launched the "Fiji for 7s" campaign to bring the World Sevens Series to Fiji, recruiting national legend Waisale Serevi as the ambassador.

"Rugby Sevens is our sport," Serevi said.

"It's time to share our passion with the world and get behind Fiji Rugby's bid for a leg of the World Series Sevens. Now, more than ever, we need every Fiji Rugby Fan to help make this dream a reality."

The union is asking for fans to register at the campaign's website to show their support with the chance to win a trip to the Hong Kong Sevens as an incentive.

Fiji are the Olympic champions in men's rugby sevens after beating Great Britain 43-7 in the final at the 2016 Games held in Rio de Janeiro.

The Flying Fijians have also won two World Cups in 1997 and 2005 as well as three World Series.