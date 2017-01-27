 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Fiji Rugby launch bid to bring World Series to the Pacific: 'Rugby Sevens is our sport!'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Fijian Rugby Union has officially launched a bid to host a leg of the World Sevens Series.

Captain Osea Kolinisau and his Fiji team gear up for the Wellington Sevens as the reigning Olympic sevens champions.
Source: 1 NEWS

The small pacific nation has launched the "Fiji for 7s" campaign to bring the World Sevens Series to Fiji, recruiting national legend Waisale Serevi as the ambassador.

"Rugby Sevens is our sport," Serevi said.

"It's time to share our passion with the world and get behind Fiji Rugby's bid for a leg of the World Series Sevens. Now, more than ever, we need every Fiji Rugby Fan to help make this dream a reality."

An official ceremony was held in Suva where the star attraction was coach Ben Ryan.
Source: 1 NEWS

The union is asking for fans to register at the campaign's website to show their support with the chance to win a trip to the Hong Kong Sevens as an incentive.

Fiji are the Olympic champions in men's rugby sevens after beating Great Britain 43-7 in the final at the 2016 Games held in Rio de Janeiro.

The Flying Fijians have also won two World Cups in 1997 and 2005 as well as three World Series.

Their latest World Series win was in the 2015-16 season.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:48
1
Jiveshan Pillay thought he was helping the Windies keeper by giving him the ball at the under 19 World Cup – but things turned sour.

Watch: West Indies juniors outrage cricketing world after appealing against batsman who picked up stationary ball

00:29
2
The 42-year-old proved he's still got it with the convincing win over Tommy Brown.

Watch: Bang! Anthony Mundine puts rival to sleep with monster left hook

00:34
3
Arron Afflalo and Nemanja Bjelica both missed the second half of the game between the Magic and Timberwolves after they were ejected.

Watch: On-court scuffle erupts after fired-up NBA star put in a headlock by rival for throwing wild haymaker

00:26
4
Captain Osea Kolinisau and his Fiji team gear up for the Wellington Sevens as the reigning Olympic sevens champions.

Fiji Rugby launch bid to bring World Series to the Pacific: 'Rugby Sevens is our sport!'

00:29
5
The French star is in hot water for his comments during Toulon's win over Benetton in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Controversial French star Mathieu Bastareaud given three-week ban for homophobic slur

00:45
One holidaymaker in Golden Bay said he was able to kayak outside his tent where rain had built up at Pohara campsite.

Nelson region holidaymakers drenched as heavy rain pummels upper South Island

There were no weather-related call-outs overnight, however.

00:12
The meteor explosion caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake to register near New Haven, Michigan.

Blazing blue meteor lights up sky over US and causes 2.0 magnitude earthquake

The celestial event shook the ground in New Haven Michigan.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft says more needs to be done to combat child poverty.

Treasury admits it got numbers wrong on child poverty projections

The errors affect the assessment of the Government's Families Package announced in December 2017.

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

00:53
Police are also looking for the driver of a Nissan car seen at nearby Brayshaw Park after the robbery on December 29.

Watch: Daring, knife-wielding robber runs off with till from Blenheim dairy

Police are hunting the robber, and a car seen at a nearby park after the December 29 robbery.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 