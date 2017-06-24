 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Fiji qualify for 2019 World Cup after fight back against Tonga

share

Source:

Associated Press

Fiji claimed a place at the 2019 Rugby World Cup Saturday when it rallied to beat Tonga 14-10, securing the Pacific Nations Cup title for the second straight year.

Vereniki Goneva of Fiji is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a try

Vereniki Goneva of Fiji is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a try

Source: Getty

Tonga led 10-3 early in the second half but Fiji hit back with a try to lock Leone Nakarawa and two late penalties to flyhalf Ben Volavola to seal its win in a tight match at the Teufaiva Stadium in the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.

Fiji now joins Australia, Wales, Georgia and a qualifier from the Americas - either Canada or Uruguay - in Pool D at the World Cup as the Oceania No. 1 qualifier and the second team after the United States to emerge from the qualifying process.

Samoa will host Fiji next weekend and remains in competition with Tonga for the Oceania No. 2 qualifying position which would send it to the World Cup in a pool currently comprising England, Argentina and France. The third team from Oceania will compete in a repecharge against a European team for a place in Japan.

The Oceania qualifying process is based on combined results of Pacific Nations Cup tournaments in 2016 and 2017.

Tonga, coming off last weekend's upset win over Samoa, started strongly Saturday and rocked Fiji when it seized the lead with an early second half try to prop Siegfried Fisi'ihoi.

The teams had been locked at 3-3 after a first half in which Fiji scored first with a penalty to Volavola and Tonga replied with a penalty to scrumhalf Sonatane Takulua.

Fisi'ihoi's try was converted by Takulua and gave Tonga a 10-3 lead but Fiji replied swiftly with an unconverted try to Nakarawa, reducing the lead to two points.

Volavola then kicked a penalty to put Fiji ahead 11-10, and another in the 74th minute to seal the win.

Fiji are enjoying an outstanding season in which they have beaten Italy and Scotland before retaining the Pacific Nations Cup title.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:50
1
Young and old, big and small – tens of thousands will pack into Eden Park for tonight's decider.

All Blacks and Lions fans pour into Eden Park ahead of Test series finale

02:23
2
The new Bournemouth striker's 'best friend' Bradley Lowery is losing his battle with neuroblastoma.

Watch: Football star Jermain Defoe breaks down during tearful tribute to young fan with cancer

00:30
3
The Kiwi produced a near perfect ride to take out the Red Bull X-fighters event in Madrid.

Watch: Levi Sherwood creates history with no-handed double backflip

00:25
4
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

00:21
5
US police say the tennis star legally entered the intersection but was cut off by another car

Video: Tennis star Venus Williams legally entered intersection before crash, say US Police

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

00:25
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Dan and Honor Carter were watching Rafael Nadal's third round match.

01:02
The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

Lions decider 'defined what it means to be an All Black' – Craig Dowd on 1993 Eden Park clash

The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ