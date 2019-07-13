Fiji overpower Maori All Blacks to take victory in opening Test

Fiji have beaten the Maori All Blacks for the first time since 1957, taking a sensational 27-10 victory in Suva.

With several of the Maori All Blacks out to impress national selectors before this year's World Cup, it was Fiji that dominated the early stages, holding a whopping 80 per cent possession during the first 20 minutes.

That dominance would eventually lead to points, fullback Alivereti Veitokani scoring on his Fiji debut, with Ben Volavola's conversion giving the hosts a 7-0 lead.

Missed opportunities for the Maori All Blacks would come back to bite them, Fiji scoring again in the first half, with number eight Viliame Mata bumping off the pair of Akira Ioane and Fletcher smith to cross over in the corner.

Things would only get worse before the break for the Maori All Blacks, first-five Otere Black shown a yellow card for going off his feet in the ruck, Fiji taking a 12-0 lead into halftime.

Fiji's third try came not long after the resumption, centre Waisea Nayacalevu finishing after another bit of magic from Volavola.

The Maori All Blacks would finally open their account in the 54th minute, Chiefs duo Alex Nankivell and Sean Wainui combining, with the winger scoring out wide.

Wainui had his second leading into the final 10 minutes, Black this time providing the assists, however missed kicks would see the Maori All Blacks trail 22-10.

Fiji would all but seal the result in the 73rd minutes, Nayacalevu with his second, putting the final nail in the Maori All Blacks' coffin.