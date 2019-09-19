TODAY |

Fiji make positional switch with Semi Radradra for Wallabies clash

AAP
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Fiji have pulled a rabbit from their hat by shifting the explosive Semi Radradra to the wing for their rugby World Cup opener against Australia in Sapporo.

The former rugby league star will start on the left wing on Saturday, the same position where he was a five-season NRL sensation for Parramatta, scoring 82 tries in 94 games until 2017.

All of the 27-year-old's Test rugby appearances have been at outside centre and he has been primarily used there at French club Bordeaux.

Fiji coach John McKee has made the switch to accommodate another French-based star, Waisea Nayacalevu, in the No.13 jersey.

It means a demotion to the reserve bench for Fiji's record try-scorer Vereniki Goneva, the 35-year-old winger who has crossed 22 times, including when Fiji last faced Australia two years ago.

While the Flying Fijians were well beaten in Melbourne, the world's ninth-ranked team have since made strides, notching Test wins over Italy, Scotland and a first-ever defeat of France in Paris last November.

A fearsome-looking backline is served by a pack laced with players hardened from experience in the European club top flight.

McKee has gone close to naming his most experienced possible team for a crucial game if they are to achieve their tournament goal and qualify for the quarter- finals.

They have done it twice before, in 1987 and 2007, but the current team is rated among the strongest Pacific island side to attend the global tournament.

All five players who are at their third tournament are in the squad, including No.8 Viliame Mata and lock Leone Nakarawa, both rated among Europe's premier forwards.

That pair won seven gold, along with Josua Tuisova, who is on the right wing.

Sydney-born Ben Volavola will be familiar to the Wallabies, the French-based five-eighth having played Super Rugby for the Waratahs and Melbourne Rebels.

FIJI

Kini Murimurivalu, Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu, Levani Botia, Semi Radradra, Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani, Viliame Mata, Peceli Yato, Dominiko Waqaniburotu (capt), Leone Nakarawa, Tevita Cavubati, Peni Ravai, Sam Matavesi, Campese Ma'afu. Res: Veremalua Vugakoto, Eroni Mawi, Manasa Saulo, Tevita Ratuva, Mosese Voka, Nikola Matawalu, Alivereti Veitokani, Vereniki Goneva

Semi Radradra. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:56
Hansen hits out at Springboks' comments on refs before match – 'Pretty obvious what they’re trying to do'
2
Reiko Ioane overtaken by George Bridge, Sevu Reece after untimely 'flat patch', says Steve Hansen
3
Fiji make positional switch with Semi Radradra for Wallabies clash
4
All Blacks name team to take on South Africa as they kick off Rugby World Cup title defence
5
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:56

Japan close to selling out entire Rugby World Cup with 96 per cent of tickets sold day out from curtain-raiser
01:42

Departing NZR boss takes another shot at Six Nations over failed Global League and player eligibility laws

Balancing renowned flair with firm focus on basics key to Fiji's RWC success, coach says
00:23

Picking winner of All Blacks-Boks RWC clash impossible, according to Rassie Erasmus