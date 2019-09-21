TODAY |

Fiji make 12 changes for Rugby World Cup clash against Uruguay

Associated Press
Fiji coach John McKee has made 12 changes to the starting lineup which lost to Australia in the Pool D opener for Wednesday's game against Uruguay at the Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium.

Forward leaders Dominiko Waqaniburotu and Leone Nakarawa were retained, and former rugby league star Semi Radradra moves into the centres from the wing to take on Uruguay.

The Fijians took it to two-time champion Australia in Sapporo, leading 8-0, 14-7 and 21-12 before the Wallabies rallied for a 39-21 win.

The lineup changes will give the backup players valuable experience, and give the regular starters a chance to rest and recover ahead of later group games against Georgia and Six Nations champion Wales. Only the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals, which is Fiji's target at the tournament.

Hooker Mesulame Dolokoto, center Jale Vatubua and winger Filipo Nakosi will be on Rugby World Cup debut.

First-five Ben Volavola, who started all Fiji's games at the 2015 World Cup and also against Australia last weekend, was included on the bench.

Fiji: Alivereti Veitokani, Filipo Nakosi, Semi Radradra, Jale Vatubua, Vereniki Goneva, Josh Matavesi, Henry Seniloli; Leone Nakarawa, Mosese Voka, Dominiko Waqaniburotu (captain), Api Ratuniyarawa, Tevita Ratuva, Manasa Saulo, Mesulame Dolokoto, Eroni Mawi.

Reserves: Tuvere Vugakoto, Campese Ma'afu, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Tevita Cavubati, Samuel Matavesi, Nikola Matawalu, Ben Volavola, Levani Botia.

Waisea Nayacalevu's five-pointer saw the Fijians take the advantage over Australia. Source: Spark Sport RWC
