Fiji dump All Blacks Sevens out of Las Vegas tournament in overtime thriller

New Zealand have been bundled out of the Las Vegas Sevens in heart breaking fashion, suffering an added time loss to fall 14-10 to Fiji in the tournament quarter-final.

Having fallen to Fiji in the semi-finals of the Hamilton Sevens last month, New Zealand had hoped to take revenge - only to see their opponents hit the lead early through Vatemo Ravouvou.

New Zealand would hit back though, as Vilimoni Koroi ran nearly the length of the field to score to get back into the contest.

Koroi proved a threat throughout the match, playing a key hand in New Zealand's second try, where Sione Molia crashed over from a rolling maul before the break to take a 10-7 halftime lead.

The second half was a tight contest, until Fiji stole the match well into extra time with Jerry Tuwai scoring the winner to send New Zealand packing for the second tournament in a row.

