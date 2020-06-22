TODAY |

Fiji coach sets sights on Hoskins Sotutu, host of other Kiwi based stars

Source:  1 NEWS

Fiji coach Vern Cotter has nailed his colours to the mast in his attempts to secure the allegiance of Blues star Hoskins Sotutu.

Hoskins Sotutu makes a run against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

Sotutu, 21, has been a reported target for both Fiji and England, his incredible form for the Blues in 2020 easily seeing him heads and shoulders above the rest as one of rugby's most exciting talents.

Despite turning out for New Zealand's under20 Baby Blacks side, Sotutu would be eligible to represent Fiji through his father - former Test winger Waisake Sotutu, and England through his mother.

Having confirmed his coaching group with Fiji, Kiwi Cotter has doubled down on his desire to lure Sotutu to the Pacific nation, as well as having his eye on a host of other New Zealand-based players.

Speaking to the Herald though, Cotter does concede that new All Blacks coach Ian Foster may have already beaten him to the punch.

"There's some really good players we'd love to be able to access," Cotter said.

"The guy we'd love to get is Hoskins Sotutu, but I think Ian Foster has probably got his eye on him. If Fozzie [Foster] doesn't pick him, he is welcome to come and play for Fiji."

Sotutu has since re-signed for another two years to stay put with the Blues. However, with no certainty of Test rugby in the near future, Sotutu could be made to wait for a chance to play at international level, regardless of which nation he chooses to represent.

Cotter is also hopeful of luring Blues prop Alex Hodgman, another with New Zealand under20 ties, uncapped Chiefs loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula, and Crusaders pair George Bower and Manasa Mataele.

