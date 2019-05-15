Fiji to clash with Māori All Blacks twice as part of final preparations for World Cup

Fiji will prepare for their crunch Rugby World Cup opening match against Australia with two internationals against the Māori All Blacks.

The ninth-ranked Fijians will face a traditionally-strong Māori side in Suva on July 13 and play a return match in Rotorua a week later.

The matches fall two months out from Fiji's opening pool game against the sixth-ranked Wallabies in Sapporo on September 21.

It could be a pivotal clash in a pool which also features Six Nations champions Wales.

Australia should have few problems accounting for their other pool rivals, Georgia and Uruguay, leaving three teams battling for two quarter-final spots.

Fiji will be no pushovers, with their most recent Test match resulting in a maiden 21-14 win over France in Paris last November.

Fiji Rugby chief executive John O'Connor was delighted to secure two competitive mid-year games, which isn't always easy to achieve for the Pacific nations.

"It is indeed a timely boost for the Flying Fijians as we will prepare for the Rugby World Cup in Japan later in the year," he said.