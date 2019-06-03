TODAY |

Fiji claim World Sevens Series title with thrashing of New Zealand in Paris

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Sevens

Fiji clinched the World Sevens Series when they beat nearest rivals the United States 33-14 in the Paris Sevens semi-finals, before beating New Zealand 35-24 to take the title.

The title is the fourth for the Olympic champion, beside 2006, 2015, and 2016.

Fiji came to the series-ender at Stade Jean Bouin Paris leading the U.S. by only two points overall, and both teams reached the semifinals unbeaten.

The U.S., though, had to overcome Kenya 19-14 from 14-0 down in the earlier quarterfinals, while Fiji dispatched tournament host France 24-5.

The semi-final showdown was lopsided, too.

Fiji rushed to 12-0 on tries by Meli Derenalagi and Sevuloni Mocenacagi.

Fiji's Jerry Tuwai, instrumental in both tries, then received a yellow card for a failed intercept, and the U.S. took advantage with a Carlin Isles try, moments after he mucked up one for running out of the in goal.

Tuwai returned just before the break to score from an incredible offload by Josua Vakurinabili and make it 19-7.

Vilimoni Botitu then intercepted Madison Hughes for 26-7 to end the game as a contest, although the teams finished with another try each.

The U.S. will at least complete the series second, its highest finish ever.

The Fijians finished winning five of the 10 legs, New Zealand and South Africa took two each, and the U.S. won its Las Vegas title.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Olympic champions claimed a fourth world title with victory over the All Blacks Sevens. Source: SKY
    More From
    Rugby
    Sevens
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Lydia Ko tees off at the US Women's Open
    'Free beer courtesy of Lydia Ko' - Kiwi shouts a round after hole-in-one at US Open
    2
    Andy Ruiz knocks down Anthony Joshua during the third round of a heavyweight title boxing match Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New York. Ruiz won in the seventh round. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    'He wasn't a true champion' - Deontay Wilder taunts Anthony Joshua after shock Ruiz defeat
    3
    Rafael Nadal celebrates reaching the French Open quarter-finals
    Federer, Nadal on course for Roland Garros semi-final after latest wins
    4
    The Proteas slumped to another defeat, falling by 21 runs in London.
    Underdogs Bangladesh hold off South Africa for vital Cricket World Cup win
    5
    The Olympic champions claimed a fourth world title with victory over the All Blacks Sevens.
    Fiji claim World Sevens Series title with thrashing of New Zealand in Paris
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders pass. Crusaders vs. Chiefs, 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 9 March 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

    Gutsy Chiefs upset Crusaders in thrilling Super Rugby derby match in Fiji
    Tony Brown coach of the Highlanders. looks on prior to the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Rebels, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 31st March 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

    'He wants to coach the All Blacks' - Highlanders CEO reveals Tony Brown's ambition
    Northern Tour - Scotland v All Blacks, 15 November 2014 All Blacks' Malakai Fekitoa Mandatory Credit ©Photosport/Inpho/Billy Stickland

    Ex-All Blacks Piutau, Fekitoa, Messam included in Barbarians side to face England XV
    Blues fullback Melani Nanai during the Super Rugby match between the Blues and the Bulls, held at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 31 May 2019 Photo: Brett Phibbs/www.photosport.nz

    Blues let game slip away as Eden Park clash against Bulls ends in draw