Fiji change backline, captain for second All Blacks Test

Fiji have named a stronger line-up for their second Test against the All Blacks with their Australian contingent out of isolation and available in Hamilton.

Fiji's jerseys were left vacant after a late change to remove a 'vaccinate' message from the playing kit. Source: Photosport

Kiwi coach Vern Cotter has made multiple changes to the side that lost 57-23 in Dunedin with one notable adjustment being the captaincy going to Leone Nakarawa.

Nakarawa’s promotion comes after regular leader Levani Botia was ruled out due to a knee injury sustained earlier this week, Fiji Rugby said.

“Earlier in the week we knew we had a doubt with Levani Botia and we spoke to Leone,” Cotter said.

“He has already been looking after the line-outs and now he takes on a wider leadership role of the whole team but he does that naturally with his excellent leadership skills.”

In Botia’s place, France-based Eneriko Buliruarua makes the run-on side in the midfield alongside Waisea Nayacalevu.

Elsewhere in the backline, Frank Lomani has come out of MIQ and into the No.9 jersey, while Setareki Tuicuvu starts at right wing over Eroni Sau.

“Lomani coming in brings his experience, it looks like we are playing in wet conditions so his experience in terms of when to go forward, stop, kick and control the play will be very important” Cotter said.

“Tuicuvu is very powerful, we know he’s strong, very quick and he also plays fullback so if there is a bit more kicking in the game, since it will be wet, he has the experience to take the ball if All Blacks start kicking down the line. I feel it’s the strength we need for this game.”

The only change to the forwards sees Peceli Yato come in at No.8

Cotter said the team have worked hard on their defence this week after being exposed by the All Blacks.

“We are very unhappy that we got 57 points scored against us.

“We felt that we scored three tries and normally when we score three tries against any opposition, it should be close to winning.

“It’s because we allowed those soft tries, we had a good look at how we can defend.

“The All Blacks have a more powerful pack for this weekend and they will apply pressure so it’s up to us to get our heads up and make sure that we defend our line with courage and passion.”

Fiji also confirmed earlier this week the team will wear their vaccination jerseys on Saturday after not doing so in Dunedin, but the uniform will also have "it's your choice" added as part of the message to loved ones dealing with the deadly Covid outbreak back home.

Saturday's game in Hamilton kicks off at 7:05pm.