Female rugby referee set to inspire next generation by living Olympic dream

Just a month out from the Olympics, it's a timely reminder that it is not just athletes who are counting down the days.

Among others headed to Tokyo is rugby referee Lauren Jenner, one of just two women from New Zealand selected for the Games.

The 24-year-old took to refereeing after her own rugby career was stopped by injury, but her love of rugby led to volunteering on the Super Rugby sideline, and soon, Tokyo.

"It's really cool to know the hard work, the sacrifice, all the tears, all the effort you put in has paid off and that's really, really special," Jenner told 1 NEWS.

A digital marketing specialist by day, Jenner has had to overcome the issue of time, as well as disparaging gender norms.

Lauren Jenner. Source: Photosport

"I think the biggest challenge I had was that first major experience of sideline abuse when I was 17. That could've been a turning point for me, I was really upset. It took me a long time to overcome," Jenner said.

"You feel like you have to try that little bit harder or be that little bit better I guess to be seen. It's probably a little bit of that imposter syndrome like 'do I deserve to be here? Do I deserve these opportunities?'"

However, she has never questioned whether it was all worth it.

"I just want to do the best I can so the little kids, little girls at home can look at the TV screen and be like 'whoa mum and dad there's a female involved in a national men's competition' and I just want them to know that it is achievable," Jenner said.