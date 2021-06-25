TODAY |

Female rugby referee set to inspire next generation by living Olympic dream

Source:  1 NEWS

Just a month out from the Olympics, it's a timely reminder that it is not just athletes who are counting down the days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lauren Jenner is one of just two women from NZ selected to referee at the Games. Source: 1 NEWS

Among others headed to Tokyo is rugby referee Lauren Jenner, one of just two women from New Zealand selected for the Games.

The 24-year-old took to refereeing after her own rugby career was stopped by injury, but her love of rugby led to volunteering on the Super Rugby sideline, and soon, Tokyo.

"It's really cool to know the hard work, the sacrifice, all the tears, all the effort you put in has paid off and that's really, really special," Jenner told 1 NEWS.

A digital marketing specialist by day, Jenner has had to overcome the issue of time, as well as disparaging gender norms.

Lauren Jenner. Source: Photosport

"I think the biggest challenge I had was that first major experience of sideline abuse when I was 17. That could've been a turning point for me, I was really upset. It took me a long time to overcome," Jenner said.

"You feel like you have to try that little bit harder or be that little bit better I guess to be seen. It's probably a little bit of that imposter syndrome like 'do I deserve to be here? Do I deserve these opportunities?'"

However, she has never questioned whether it was all worth it.

"I just want to do the best I can so the little kids, little girls at home can look at the TV screen and be like 'whoa mum and dad there's a female involved in a national men's competition' and I just want them to know that it is achievable," Jenner said.

It is a dream that has been hard-earned, for a woman determined to make her mark on the game she loves.

 

Rugby
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:40
Kiwi cricket fan amazed abuse complaint in NZ led to Southampton fans' removal
2
Beauden Barrett seemingly still the All Blacks’ fitness king
3
SBW set for surprise boxing return after six-year absence
4
Francis Molo ready for Origin after on field tragedy lead to death of James Ackerman
5
Black Caps nickname WTC mace after ex-fast bowler Michael Mason
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Breastfeeding Canadian athlete forced to miss Olympics

Usain Bolt names American as likely sprinting successor

Premier League star Chris Wood to lead OlyWhites in Tokyo
00:28

Beauden Barrett seemingly still the All Blacks’ fitness king