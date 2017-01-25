Fekitoa in, Aki and Piutau out for Barbarians squad to face England

New Zealand fans expecting to see former Kiwi players line up for the Barbarians against England at Twickenham this weekend have been dealt a cruel blow, with the star duo of Bundee Aki and Charles Piutau ruled out with injury, although former All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa added to coach Pat Lam's squad.

Former All Blacks midfielder Malakai Fekitoa. Source: Photosport

Kiwi born Ireland centre Aki, 28, was originally named to captain the Barbarians against England, however an ankle injury suffered playing for his Connacht side last weekend has seen him ruled out of the clash.

"It was such a privilege to be named in the Barbarian squad this year but more so honoured to be named as captain," Aki tweeted.

"Unfortunately these things happen, and I'm absolutely gutted that I can't make it. Best of luck to the lads playing. Go well boys."

The same can be said for Piutau, 26, suffering an Achilles strain in the warm-up for his Ulster side's European Champions Cup win over Ospreys.

In better news for the Barbarians however, former All Blacks star Malakai Fekitoa has been added to the squad, as one of five players added to Pat Lam's side.

Fellow Kiwis Luke McAlister, John Afoa and Victor Vito will also be on show for Monday morning's clash.

Barbarians:

Backs: Niyi Adeolokun (Connacht & Ireland), Chris Ashton (Toulon & England), Malakai Fekitoa (Toulon & New Zealand), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont & Scotland), Luke McAlister (Toulon & New Zealand), Josh Matavesi (Newcastle Falcons & Fiji), Semi Radradra (Toulon), Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors & Scotland), Josua Tuisova (Toulon & Fiji), Rhodri Williams (Bristol & Wales).