 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Feels good man!' Former All Black Adam Thomson out of hospital after two-month battle with spinal infection

share

Source:

NZN

A long stint in a Japanese hospital is over for former All Blacks forward Adam Thomson.

Adam Thomson posts on social media after overcoming a spinal infection.

Adam Thomson posts on social media after overcoming a spinal infection.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 35-year-old was released this week from Tsukaba Memorial Hospital in Tokyo after overcoming a spinal infection.

Thomson needed treatment for just short of two months.

The 29-Test veteran, who plays professionally in Japan, was admitted on December 19 after finding it inexplicably a struggle to walk.

Thomson expressed relief at his release in a social media post.

"57 days in hospital. 1 week of parole. Doctor just clears you to fly home.. Feels good man!," he said on Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone that supported me on this road to recovery."

A rangy flanker, Thomson played Super Rugby for the Highlanders, Reds and Rebels.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Adam Thomson posts on social media after overcoming a spinal infection.

'Feels good man!' Former All Black Adam Thomson out of hospital after two-month battle with spinal infection

00:24
2
Whatever works, right Fabio Fognini?

Watch: Tennis player drops racquet during serve, manages to recover and still win sensational point

00:15
3
While their time wasn't the greatest, the impact they left is significant.

Watch: Nigeria's women's bobsled team make history as first African nation to compete at Winter Olympics

4
Augustine Pulu of the Blues celebrates after scoring a try. Super Rugby match, Blues v Bulls at QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 25 March 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Blues name potent backline for Super Rugby opener against Highlanders

00:15
5
Byron and Beau-James Wells as well as Nico Porteus all booked their place in Thursday's final.

Watch: Wells brothers tear up ski halfpipe as Kiwi trio book Winter Olympics final spot

00:25
Clean up crews are working to clear up the debris.

LIVE: Kapiti Coast left battered from ex- Cyclone Gita with thunderstorms, high winds forecast for central New Zealand

1 NEWS has the latest development after the storm hit New Zealand.


00:07
CCTV captured the drama on Bush Rd, Albany today.

Watch: Out of control Auckland bus ploughs through tree and into car

The frightening incident involving a Ritchies bus was captured on CCTV in Albany today.

00:45
The Tasman town was hit hard by severe weather over the 24 hours.

Watch: Riwaka road left strewn with debris after flooding from Cyclone Gita

Other images from Kapiti Coast's Titahi Bay show well-known boat sheds with serious damage.

00:50
Residents affected by the storm have shared their pictures with TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Readers photos: Mangled trampoline, damaged fences and flooding – Kiwis share their pics after Cyclone Gita

Despite warnings from authorities in the lead up to Gita to tie them down, at least one trampoline appears to have come a cropper.

00:41
Car and properties were damaged in the flooding, with locals left with nothing to do but move their possessions to higher ground.

Effects of ex-Cyclone Gita still being felt with thunderstorms and high winds forecast for central New Zealand

Read 1 NEWS' coverage as New Zealand woke up after a wild night.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 