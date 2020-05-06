'I feel hugely privileged' – Sam Cane thanks family after becoming All Blacks captain

Sam Cane says he's still coming to terms with taking charge of the All Blacks, after having last night been confirmed as the new captain by coach Ian Foster.

Having led the All Blacks on a temporary basis in the past, the 28-year-old was last night named as Kieran Read's successor full time, holding off competition from the likes of Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Beauden Barrett and Dane Coles.

Speaking to media via Zoom today, Cane says that the decision is still sinking in.

"[It's] hard to put into words," Cane said.

"It's a massive honour and I feel hugely privileged to be asked. [I'm] pretty excited at the same time, too, but a funny sort of excited just because of the season that we're having so far.

"[I'm] unsure when I'll get to take up the role, [and] actually do some work."

Cane also thanked his parents for their support, having seen their son represent the All Blacks since 2012, making his debut as a 20-year-old.

"Mum and Dad are obviously hugely proud, too. They've been my biggest supporters and obviously I've got a huge amount to thank them for, for shaping me into the person I am.

"I'd like to think I got selected for this role because of the person I am. Because of that, I don't really want to change.

"Obviously, I'm doing a few things alright, so [I'll] try and keep at it."