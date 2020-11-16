Feel the burn: All Blacks regroup with gruelling weight session after Pumas loss

The All Blacks have begun their first steps to putting Saturday's shock loss to Argentina behind them with a blowout session in the gym today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks suffered their first ever loss to the Pumas in 30 Tests on the weekend with a 25-15 defeat in Sydney which followed the 24-22 loss at the hands of the Wallabies the week prior in Brisbane.

With their next match - their final Test for 2020 - not for another two weeks, the team have started their journey to rediscovering themselves with a weights session today and midfielder Ngani Laumape led the way with a 170kg bench press.

"We've got to use the next seven days well, re-charge the team and make sure we finish this year on a high. We don't like having another team play at a higher intensity than us so we've got to go and figure out how to respond," coach Ian Foster said.

Another key area the team aims to work on though is their mental, Foster added, with discipline and composure two areas identified as issue currently.