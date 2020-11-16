TODAY |

Feel the burn: All Blacks regroup with gruelling weight session after Pumas loss

Source:  1 NEWS

The All Blacks have begun their first steps to putting Saturday's shock loss to Argentina behind them with a blowout session in the gym today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks have two weeks to get things back on track before their final Test for 2020. Source: All Blacks

The All Blacks suffered their first ever loss to the Pumas in 30 Tests on the weekend with a 25-15 defeat in Sydney which followed the 24-22 loss at the hands of the Wallabies the week prior in Brisbane.

With their next match - their final Test for 2020 - not for another two weeks, the team have started their journey to rediscovering themselves with a weights session today and midfielder Ngani Laumape led the way with a 170kg bench press.

"We've got to use the next seven days well, re-charge the team and make sure we finish this year on a high. We don't like having another team play at a higher intensity than us so we've got to go and figure out how to respond," coach Ian Foster said.

Another key area the team aims to work on though is their mental, Foster added, with discipline and composure two areas identified as issue currently.

The All Blacks finish their 2020 season with a Tri-Nations Test against Pumas on Saturday November 28.

 

 

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Blacks sending three players home early after upset loss to Argentina
2
John Hart jumps to defence of Ian Foster after All Blacks' shock loss - 'The coach can only do so much'
3
After Twitter tirade, Donald Trump puts phone down to play golf
4
Ian Foster fighting for job as Argentina's Ledesma revels in historic triumph over All Blacks
5
All Blacks seem to have no plan if opponents don't make mistakes, says Scotty Stevenson after loss to Pumas
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:40

Ian Foster denies feeling the pressure after tough start to his tenure as All Blacks coach
01:00

‘We got rattled’ - Ian Foster laments All Blacks’ lack of composure after historic loss to Pumas

Twickenham remembers fallen Kiwi-born UK police officer Matiu Ratana

00:13

Mo'unga, Ioane botch crucial attacking chances in All Blacks' Sydney horror show