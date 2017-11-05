Fatherhood and fewer pies help Asafo Aumua return to All Blacks

Fatherhood, fewer pies for breakfast and a focus on the future have helped Asafo Aumua return to the black jersey.

Asafo Aumua. Source: Getty

The 23-year-old hooker has been recalled to the All Blacks in coach Ian Foster's first squad.

Aumua made two appearances for New Zealand off the bench in 2017, before he had played Super Rugby, but then the speedster who made an impact at the World Under 20 Championship that year couldn't push on with the national side.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Wellingtonian, who has signed with the Hurricanes until the end of 2023, said he worked hard on and off the field in recent years with the aim of establishing himself as an All Black.

Aumua missed the phone call on Sunday to let him know he was back in black, but he is determined not to miss his calling.

"Hopefully I don't float in and out, I just wanna try and cement my name in there and stay there for as long as I can," Aumua said.

Despite falling out of favour with the national selectors, Aumua said he never gave up on adding to his All Blacks caps.

Now that he was firmly in the minds of the All Blacks selectors, Aumua felt pressure to perform - for his family.

He said his one-year-old son Isaiah was his main motivator.

"When my son came I had to pull my head in basically and go hard for my little family.

"He's hard work ... I love the little one."

Aumua made adjustments on and off the field that have obviously left an impression on selectors, but he said there was no one turning point, rather a combination of things.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I just thought this is your only chance, rugby isn't going to be around forever so I've got to make the most of this time."

When he was a teenager Aumua said he could consume 16 pies for breakfast.

"I was way skinner then I don't know how I did it, one day I'll do it again."

But not while he is an All Black.

Aumua has cleaned up his diet and keeps the beers for special occasions.

He has also tidied up his game during Super Rugby, paying particular attention to set pieces.

"Scrum, lineout are a real focus for me, thought I did a bit better than I did the previous years."