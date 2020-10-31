Father of Hoskins Sotutu eagerly awaits son's first All Blacks start

Waisake Sotutu will be eagerly watching from afar as his son, Hoskins, takes to the field tonight in his first All Blacks start.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Playing out of Auckland’s Marist Rugby Club, Sotutu is among the likes of Zinzan Brooke and many others from the club to have played for the All Blacks.

Serving as the current director of rugby at the club, Hoskins’ father has no trouble in recalling the last time his son turned out for the club, noting his accelerated rise to the top echelons of world rugby.

“This time last year he was playing sevens for Marist at the club finals, and then a year on - now he's a starting All Black,” he said.

Hoskins has largely followed in his father’s footsteps with both representing Auckland and the Blues, mirroring another father-son duo in Caleb Clarke and his dad, Eroni.

With both Waisake and Eroni being Auckland teammates in the early 90’s, their sons grew up friends, making their simultaneous inclusion in the All Blacks even more special.

Although Clarke made his first start a fortnight ago, Sotutu says both dads have been eagerly awaiting the moment their sons start alongside each other.

“When Caleb was named, I flicked him [Eroni] a text. He came back and said I can't wait to see our boys start together,” he said.