Fast-rising All Blacks prop Karl Tu'inukuafe quits Chiefs for hometown Blues

All Blacks prop Karl Tu'inukuafe is to join the Auckland Blues for the next three years.
The 25-year-old burst onto the Super Rugby 2018 scene with the Chiefs, which saw the loose-head prop fast tracked into the All Blacks this year.
"It is exciting for my family and me to be coming home. I think we have a strong squad for next year. I have my Harbour coach Tom Coventry coming in to take the forwards and I get to stay in the region," said Tu'inukuafe.
"The set-up at the Blues looks great and I am going to enjoy being part of this club and hopefully I can do my part in helping the club do well."
Blues coach Tana Umaga said the front rower has been the find of the year in New Zealand rugby.
"He will be a really strong addition to our pack and gives us real depth in our front row with the likes of Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Alex Hodgman. While Karl is comparatively new to the sport at this level, he will provide leadership to our young front rowers emerging in the club."
The Blues finished last of the New Zealand Super Rugby teams once again.
Tu'inukuafe played three Tests against France this year.