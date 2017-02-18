 

Former All Black and Chiefs loose forward Sione Lauaki is being farewelled today at a funeral service in Auckland.

Live stream from Auckland funeral: Farewell to All Blacks star Sione Lauaki
All Black Sione Lauaki at the All Blacks media session at the Heritage Hotel, Auckland on Wednesday 31 August, 2005. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT 133132
The 17-cap All Black and 35-year-old passed away from kidney failure.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 35-year-old's public funeral at Church Unlimited in the west Auckland suburb of Te Atatu follows a private service held by his family last night.

A family notice in the New Zealand Herald says the 17-cap All Black passed away in Waitakere Hospital of kidney failure last Sunday.

Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Wax" will be taken from the church to his final resting place in Waikumete Cemetery which happens to be near his old college, Kelston Boys' High School.

Lauaki is just one of several Kelston Boys' High’s former students to play for New Zealand, however his impact could be the biggest.
Source: 1 NEWS

Past and present stars from the New Zealand rugby and rugby league scenes are expected to pay their respects.

Lauaki is survived by his wife Stephanie and his five children.

The former All Blacks coach looked back fondly on his time working with Lauaki, the Chiefs enforcer having played 17 Tests for New Zealand.
Source: 1 NEWS

A few thousand have turned up to farewell Lauaki.

Among those include Sir Graham Henry, Ian Foster and Jerome Kaino.

Many rugby players and friends attending are wearing 'DOX' jumpers from Lauaki's fashion label.

Among those speaking wll be Lauaki's wife and eldest child along with All Blacks assistant coach Ian foster.
 

