Former All Black and Chiefs loose forward Sione Lauaki is being farewelled today at a funeral service in Auckland.

Live stream from Auckland funeral: Farewell to All Blacks star Sione Lauaki

The 35-year-old's public funeral at Church Unlimited in the west Auckland suburb of Te Atatu follows a private service held by his family last night.

A family notice in the New Zealand Herald says the 17-cap All Black passed away in Waitakere Hospital of kidney failure last Sunday.

"Wax" will be taken from the church to his final resting place in Waikumete Cemetery which happens to be near his old college, Kelston Boys' High School.

Past and present stars from the New Zealand rugby and rugby league scenes are expected to pay their respects.

Lauaki is survived by his wife Stephanie and his five children.

A few thousand have turned up to farewell Lauaki.

Among those include Sir Graham Henry, Ian Foster and Jerome Kaino.

Many rugby players and friends attending are wearing 'DOX' jumpers from Lauaki's fashion label.