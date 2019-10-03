TODAY |

Fans vent frustrations at Spark Sport's glitchy RWC streaming of All Blacks v Canada

1 NEWS
Spark Sport's feeling the heat once again with some customers complaining about glitchy coverage during last night's All Blacks' Rugby World Cup match.

People around the country have taken to social media to air their frustrations over pixelation, delays, frozen screens and even a humming sound.

One viewer wrote on Twitter, "honestly not good enough, if there was any other coverage I would cancel my pass, what waste of money for s*** coverage just constant issues".

"The picture quality is sub par to other games," another viewer took to Twitter to write, "Watchable but more like a piracy stream."

Other viewers took to Twitter to label viewing the game "incredibly painful", "frustrating" and describes the vision as "slow motion".

The streaming service also reported issues in the All Black's first match of the tournament and more recently in the Wallabies vs Wales game.

Numerous customers streaming the game took to social media to air their frustrations. Source: Spark Sport RWC
