Fans raise the roof for 'moment against silence' at All Blacks, Tonga clash in Hamilton

All Blacks and Tongan fans cheered and shouted at FMG stadium this afternoon not for their rugby teams but in support for speaking out on mental health.

At 2.21pm the crowd was encouraged to make as much noise as they could before the clash between the All Blacks and Tonga in Hamilton for the cause ‘moment against silence’.

It’s an initiative born from Head First, New Zealand’s Rugby’s mental health and wellbeing programme.

The ‘A moment Against Silence’ campaign was launched on Tuesday to support those who want to get help for their mental health.

It comes as a recent coroner’s report revealed the number of suicides in New Zealand has reached the highest in 12 years.

Speaking to TVNZ1’s Breakfast programme earlier this week, former All Black and ambassador for the cause Kevin Mealamu said that getting young men to share and speak up is really important.

"The statistics are really high at the moment and one of the things we have seen that are prevalent at the moment are trying to get our young men to share how they are feeling," he says.

