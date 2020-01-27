Fans to decide whether Jack Goodhue's famous mullet stays or goes

Business in the front, party in the back. The Manurewa mudflap. The Palmy perm. The Wanganui waterfall. Whatever you call it, the mullet is a beautiful haircut.

And every decent sports team needs one member to run the short in the front, long in the back do. For the All Blacks, that man is Jack Goodhue.

The 24-year-old has become synonymous with his mullet since the All Blacks' 2018 end-of-year tour, during which he and a number of other members of the squad grew their hair out.

However, Goodhue has teamed up with the Bald Angels Charitable Trust, hoping to raise $100,000 for vulnerable youth in his home province of Northland.

"My mullet obviously means a lot to me but the kids in Northland also mean a lot," he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

He said the Bald Angels Trust does "amazing things" for the kids of Northland and the people of Northland.

"They are going to just focus on bringing up the young kids in Northland that need a boost in the right direction and we just want to raise some money," he said.

As part of the campaign titled 'Summer of the Mullet', fans will have the final say as to the fate of Goodhue's famous hair do.

The 13-Test All Black said he will "do what the people want", whether they choose to save or shave his mullet for a good cause.