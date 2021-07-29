TODAY |

Family of Fijian sevens star overwhelmed with Olympic gold

Source:  1 NEWS

The family of Fijian rugby star Iosefo Masi were overwhelmed after the Fiji Sevens team won Olympic gold medals last night. 

The family of Iosefo Masi were filmed hugging after Fiji's win over the All Blacks Sevens. Source: Supplied

His family were filmed at Waitabu Village, Fiji, being hugged by those around them as match television commentary played out in the background. 

Others in the room were heard cheering, clapping and whistling. 

Back on the Tokyo field, footage from moments after the final whistle of Fiji’s 27-12 win over the All Black Sevens showed several players, Vilimoni Botitu among them, on their knees in a line as the New Zealand players stood respectfully in the background.

The team then marked the occasion in traditional fashion, singing the hymn Eda Sa Qaqa — which features the lyrics "we have overcome".

On Facebook last night, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama congratulated the team.

"Vinaka, boys — that win was worth more than gold," he wrote.

"Your love for this game, for each other, and for your country has shown again that when Fijians unite, we can achieve greatness — no matter what the world throws our way.

"Go Fiji go!!!!"

The gold is Fiji’s second-ever Olympic medal, having won gold in the men's seven in Rio. 

Fiji's Tokyo win comes as the country grapples with a Covid-19 crisis that's claimed more than 200 lives.

