'Family comes first' - All Blacks fan Bryn Gatland backing dad's Lions in upcoming series

Bryn Gatland is an avowed All Blacks supporter but he hopes the British and Irish Lions have their number on the looming tour of New Zealand.

The Baabaas have named a squad of 23 for the game in Whangarei with Gatland a rare player among them to experience pro rugby.
Source: 1 NEWS

The son of Lions coach Warren Gatland, North Harbour and Blues first five-eighth Bryn is preparing for the international spotlight when the tourists open their tour against a New Zealand provincial Barbarians selection.

The 22-year-old is likely to playmaker for the Barbarians against his father's side at Whangarei on Saturday, in what shapes as a comfortable opening win for the Lions.

The tour is pulling at his emotions.

"I will support Dad. With something like this I think family comes first," he told journalists.

"No one has ever said I'm wrong for doing that. I support dad 100 per cent in whatever he's doing, though obviously I'm an All Black fan as well."

Gatland will often have a long-distance telephone chat with his father before a big game but, not surprisingly, that hasn't been the case in the lead-up to the Lions' opener.

He has pride in his father's achievements, having spent time as a child in Ireland and England before returning to New Zealand after Warren became Welsh national coach in 2007.

"He's given us such a great life as a family. It's pretty cool, we've travelled the world a bit and lived in different countries, so he's done that for us," Gatland said.

"It's a bit bittersweet playing against him because he's done so much for us."

