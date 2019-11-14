Faf de Klerk 'massively surprised' with viral response to South African undies after RWC win

Springboks halfback Faf de Klerk says he was "massively surprised" with the reaction he got to wearing South African-themed underwear during his Rugby World Cup celebrations in the team's changing sheds.

De Klerk drank from the Webb Ellis Cup and even met Prince Harry in the colourful budgy smugglers shortly after beating England 32-12 in the Yokohama final, while a photo of him kissing the trophy in the attire also went viral.

The 28-year-old told South African sport publication Sport24 he didn't expect to get such a reaction but was glad people seemed to be making light of the moments.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex congratulates Faf de Klerk of South Africa following his team's victory over England in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final. Source: Getty

"I was massively surprised," he said. "I didn't do it intentionally, but the response has been great.

"It's created a nice vibe and the people are enjoying it, so I'm all for that. It's all for fun."

De Klerk added there wasn't anything special about the speedos, saying other Boks players also wore them during test matches.

"There is no massive back story. I just always play in a South African speedo when I play for the Springboks.