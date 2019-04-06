Extra home matches for Blues, Hurricanes, Highlanders in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and Rugby Australia (RA) have confirmed the final schedule for Super Rugby Trans-Tasman with additional home matches for the Blues, Hurricanes and Highlanders and trips to Wollongong and Townsville respectively for the Crusaders and Chiefs.

Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders eludes Murray Douglas of the Brumbies during their Super Rugby match in Christchurch in 2019. Source: Photosport

The matches announced today are for round three of the competition which will kick off on May 14, and replace the proposed Super Round which would have seen a full round of matches played at a single venue.

Round three will have a strong regional flavour when it kicks-off at McLean Park in Napier with the Hurricanes hosting the Western Force on May 28.

A blockbuster Saturday will see the Crusaders head to Wollongong to play the Waratahs, the Blues host the Brumbies at Eden Park, then the Chiefs play the Queensland Reds in the inaugural Super Rugby match at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

The Highlanders and Melbourne Rebels will finish the round with a Sunday afternoon kick off on May 30 at a venue still to be finalised within the Highlanders region.

The remainder of the Trans-Tasman schedule remains unchanged from that announced last December.

Updated fixtures for Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Round Three:



Friday 28 May

7.05pm NZT – Hurricanes v Western Force at McLean Park, Napier

Saturday 29 May

5.05pm NZT - NSW Waratahs v Crusaders at WIN Stadium, Wollongong

7.15pm NZT – Blues v Brumbies at Eden Park, Auckland

9.45pm NZT – Queensland Reds v Chiefs at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville