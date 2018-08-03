Experienced trio re-commit to All Blacks Sevens for 2020 Olympics

Home from glittering success at the World Cup, three key All Blacks Sevens players have said they'll stay on until the Olympics.
Tim Mikkelson, Scott Curry and Joe Webber made the announcement today, stating they've shifted their goals from San Francisco to Tokyo.
"It's obviously an awesome time for me personally to be able to sign through to the next Olympics," Curry said.
"And then for us we can focus on getting better as players."
Co-captains Curry and Mikkelson led the team to Commonwealth Games gold, a World Cup victory and third place on the world series, this year – something they say was all part of the plan.
"We planned to win two pinnacle events," Mikkelson said.
"To actually achieve it is something special. We've got the World Series next year and we've planned to win that too."
The team has six weeks off before they go about training to make that goal a reality as well.