Experienced trio re-commit to All Blacks Sevens for 2020 Olympics

Blues captain Augustine Pulu is pulling up roots in New Zealand after confirming today he's headed to Japan to play for the Hino Red Dolphins in 2019.

Pulu announced on the team's website today he was excited about the new adventure.

"I am very pleased to join Hino Red Dolphins and live in Japan with my family," he said.

"It was a big decision for me and my family, but I am feeling good about becoming a member of the Hino Red Dolphins, who have great potential to win after last year.

"I would like to contribute so that Hino Red Dolphins can establish a solid position in the Top League inside and outside the pitch. I really appreciate being part of a team with an amazing coaching staff, players and culture."

Pulu rose through the New Zealand Rugby ranks after his career began provincially with Counties Manukau in 2010; he has since played and captained the Steelers over 60 times.

After cracking Super Rugby with the Chiefs in 2012, Pulu opted to move north to the Blues in 2017 on a two-year deal which expired at the end of this season.