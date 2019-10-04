Exclusive: Waratahs boss headed for Auckland to replace Michael Redman as Blues chief executive

The current CEO of the Waratahs is heading back across the Tasman to replace Michael Redman and take control of the Blues.

1 NEWS understands Andrew Hore - the administrator, not the former All Black - has won a strong battle to become the new Blues chief executive, beating off an impressive shortlisted group to take the role.

Hore, who's previously had roles with New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Wales, has beaten out former Breakers boss Richard Clarke, ASB Classic tournament director Karl Budge and current Tasman CEO Tony Lewis.