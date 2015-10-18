TODAY |

Exclusive: NZ Rugby in talks for All Blacks-Tonga at Mt Smart to be first Test this year

Source:  1 NEWS

In two months All Blacks fans could be settling into their seats for the opening Test of 2021 - at Mount Smart Stadium.

New Zealand All Blacks v Tonga at St James Park Source: Getty

1 NEWS can reveal New Zealand Rugby is in discussions about a fixture against Tonga on July 3 with Mount Smart Stadium and Waikato Stadium being considered to host the Test.

Meanwhile, Samoa are eyeing a potential clash with the Māori All Blacks on the same date, creating an opportunity for a mouth-watering double-header.

The Tonga fixture would be followed by back-to-back All Blacks' Tests against Fiji, which have already been locked in for July 10 and 17, but venues are yet to be confirmed.

The All Blacks have never played back-to-back games against any Pacific Island nation and have only faced one Pacific opponent, Tonga, in the last four years.

The new schedule is being worked on after Italy withdrew from their New Zealand tour in the same window.

The All Blacks and Tonga drew a crowd of 23,443 in Hamilton before their departure for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

That number could potentially be much bigger at Mt Smart, given the All Blacks have never played there while a double-header with the Māori All Blacks versus Samoa would add to the appeal.

Rugby
All Blacks
Auckland
Pacific Islands
Hamilton and Waikato
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Dagg: We've got to get rid of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system for good
2
Exclusive: NZ Rugby in talks for All Blacks-Tonga at Mt Smart to be first Test this year
3
Third All Black exits Auckland as Ofa Tuungafasi takes NPC loyalties to Northland
4
TJ Perenara discusses return to NZ, his All Blacks goals and the offer that would let him code-swap multiple times
5
Italy cancels two Tests against All Blacks in NZ due to Covid-19 concerns
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

TJ Perenara discusses return to NZ, his All Blacks goals and the offer that would let him code-swap multiple times
02:17

Single Asian Female hailed for injecting diversity into Auckland theatre scene

Alleged 'repeated vile racial slurs' lead to Wellington club rugby brawl

Israel Dagg: We've got to get rid of the All Blacks' dual playmaker system for good