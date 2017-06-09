 

Exclusive: Dan Carter opens up to Jack Tame on environmental crusade, tough 2017

All Blacks great Dan Carter has turned into an environmental crusader to raise awareness of marine plastic pollution.

Carter has teamed up with Adidas to highlight pollution in the ocean and keeping the sea clean for future generations.
Carter is currently in New York for an event called Run For the Oceans to recognise World Oceans Day and to promote a new line of sports wear Adidas has created in conjunction with Parley which is made out of recycled plastic retrieved from oceans. 

Talking about his new campaign, Carter told TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme his aim is to "create some awareness" of marine pollution which can hopefully bring about change.

"I think it's important to be aware of this problem and try to create some awareness and make some changes," Carter said.

"Most Kiwis...have a relationship or memories of them in their childhood or some kind of story with the ocean whether it's fishing, surfing or just swimming at the beach.

"We take it for granted, obviously being such a unique country, we've got the ocean surrounding us."

Carter said his mission comes from a personal level as he wants his "children, then my children's children, to have those same experiences" he had in the ocean as a child.  

Also, the former All Blacks first-five reflected on his drink driving scandal after being stopped by police at a checkpoint in Paris, saying he has "learnt a good lesson."

Dan Carter says 2017 has been a year of highs and lows, but he's determined to get back on track next season.
Speaking with TVNZ 1 Breakfast host Jack Tame this morning, Carter said he has "obviously learned a good lesson earlier in the year with the mistake that I made."

"It puts everything into perspective and the things that are important to you in life," the two-time World Cup winner said.

"Your family and friends are the people that really stick by you and I have learned a lot from that incident and also all the other things going on at the club with the merger, players coming and going.

"It was a pretty crazy season and probably the most dramatic season that I've been a part of in my 15 years of playing the game."

In February the Racing 92 star was stopped in the 17th district in Paris, near the Champs-Elysees, where he was caught over the limit, speeding and not carrying a driver's licence.

The 2005 Lions tour catapulted Carter onto the world stage. Now it's someone else's turn, he says.
Police say he had an alcohol level of .98g/l, above the authorised limit of .5g/l.

Carter was not placed in custody or a sobering cell. 

Carter took to Facebook after the incident to apologise for his actions, saying he was glad no one was harmed.

"I am sure a lot of you have seen the headlines," Carter wrote.

"No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family.

"I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry."

