Exclusive: Dan Carter grilled by Jack Tame over drink drive shame - 'I learnt a good lesson'

Breaking News
LIVE: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!
Source:
Former All Blacks first-five Dan Carter has reflected on his drink driving scandal after being stopped by police at a checkpoint in Paris, saying he has "learnt a good lesson."
Speaking with TVNZ 1 Breakfast host Jack Tame this morning, Carter said he has "obviously learned a good lesson earlier in the year with the mistake that I made."
"It puts everything into perspective and the things that are important to you in life," the two-time World Cup winner said.
"Your family and friends are the people that really stick by you and I have learned a lot from that incident and also all the other things going on at the club with the merger, players coming and going.
"It was a pretty crazy season and probably the most dramatic season that I've been a part of in my 15 years of playing the game."
In February the Racing 92 star was stopped in the 17th district in Paris, near the Champs-Elysees, where he was caught over the limit, speeding and not carrying a driver's licence.
Police say he had an alcohol level of .98g/l, above the authorised limit of .5g/l.
Carter was not placed in custody or a sobering cell.
Carter took to Facebook after the incident to apologise for his actions, saying he was glad no one was harmed.
"I am sure a lot of you have seen the headlines," Carter wrote.
"No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family.
"I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry."
He was dropped by sponsor Land Rover following his arrest for drink driving.
Carter is currently in New York for World Ocean Day, to raise awareness about pollution while promoting a line of Adidas shoes that are made out of recycled plastic that is retrieved from the ocean.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport