Exclusive: Dan Carter grilled by Jack Tame over drink drive shame - 'I learnt a good lesson'

Former All Blacks first-five Dan Carter has reflected on his drink driving scandal after being stopped by police at a checkpoint in Paris, saying he has "learnt a good lesson."

Speaking with TVNZ 1 Breakfast host Jack Tame this morning, Carter said he has "obviously learned a good lesson earlier in the year with the mistake that I made."

"It puts everything into perspective and the things that are important to you in life," the two-time World Cup winner said.

"Your family and friends are the people that really stick by you and I have learned a lot from that incident and also all the other things going on at the club with the merger, players coming and going.

"It was a pretty crazy season and probably the most dramatic season that I've been a part of in my 15 years of playing the game."

In February the Racing 92 star was stopped in the 17th district in Paris, near the Champs-Elysees, where he was caught over the limit, speeding and not carrying a driver's licence.

Police say he had an alcohol level of .98g/l, above the authorised limit of .5g/l.

Carter was not placed in custody or a sobering cell.

Carter took to Facebook after the incident to apologise for his actions, saying he was glad no one was harmed.

"I am sure a lot of you have seen the headlines," Carter wrote.

"No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family.

"I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry."

He was dropped by sponsor Land Rover following his arrest for drink driving.