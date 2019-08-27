TODAY |

'An exciting time' – Taniwha women ready for debut Farah Palmer Cup season

Having been confirmed as the newest side to play in this season's Farah Palmer Cup, Northland are ready to give local women a team that represents them.

The 13th side to take part in the Farah Palmer Cup, Northland will play in the Championship division, alongside Otago, North Harbour, Tasman, Hawke's Bay and Taranaki.

Meanwhile, defending champions Canterbury headline the Premiership, along with Wellington, Auckland, Counties Manukau, Manawatu, Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

Speaking at the launch of the 2019 Farah Palmer Cup in Auckland today, Northland first-five Stacey Tupe told of her pride in finally being able to represent her province.

"It's so exciting," Tupe told 1 NEWS.

"It's such an amazing time for the women of Northland to be able to showcase the talent that we have up there, and the opportunities that this will lead from for the young ones coming through."

Despite their status as the division's new kids on the block, Tupe outlined that Northland are targeting nothing but success in their debut campaign.

"We're all very competitive, we want to get the win.

"We're not here just to participate, we're here to put the women on the map. With the amount of experience that we have that's come home, it can be done."

Northland begin their debut season in the Farah Palmer Cup on September 7, taking on Hawke's Bay in Park Island.

Northland are the 13th side to compete in this year's Farah Palmer Cup.
