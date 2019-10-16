Ex-Warriors centre Solomone Kata to start on the wing for Brumbies

Former Warriors centre Solomone Kata will complete his rugby union switch tomorrow night, named to start on the right wing for the Brumbies against the Reds in Canberra.

Solomone Kata. Source: Photosport

After failing to make the cut with the Melbourne Storm having left the Warriors, Kata last year penned a three-year deal with the Brumbies, hoping to find time as a first team regular.

The move appears to have paid off, starting in the number 14 jersey in the Brumbies' season opener tomorrow night.

"He is a point of difference player with a physical profile to add to our squad," Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said last October.

"He is a very powerful and dynamic footballer who has the ability to stress any defensive line.

"At this stage we see him as a utility back and we will be open minded about the position he plays."

The former league centre scored 45 tries in 93 matches for the Warriors, and has been capped six times by Mate Ma'a Tonga at Test level.

Kata won't be the first ex-Warriors centre to try his hand at rugby union, potentially following in the footsteps of now All Blacks and Hurricanes midfielder - Ngani Laumape.

Brumbies: 15. Tom Banks, 14. Solomone Kata, 13. Tevita Kuridrani, 12. Irae Simone, 11. Tom Wright, 10. Noah Lolesio, 9. Joe Powell, 8. Pete Samu, 7. Tom Cusack, 6. Rob Valetini, 5. Murray Douglas, 4. Darcy Swain, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 2. Folau Fainga’a, 1. Scott Sio.