Ex-Warriors centre Solomone Kata scores as Brumbies smash Sunwolves

Rookie first-five Noah Lolesio continued his stellar season in the seven-try romp as the Brumbies moved to four wins and one loss after six rounds.



Lonergan scored and converted the opening try before flankers Will Miller and Rob Valetini crossed for tries in the opening 40 minutes.



Sunwolves hooker Efi Maafu scored his first Super Rugby try from a strong rolling maul in the 35th minute to keep his side in the hunt at 21-7 at half- time.



The Sunwolves' set-piece was solid all afternoon but the Brumbies piled on four second-half tries through Toni Pulu, Tevita Kuridrani, Solomone Kata and Joe Powell.



The finishing efforts from wingers Pulu and Kata were particularly impressive as both touched down in the corner with just millimetres to spare.



The Sunwolves scored a consolation try in the 72nd minute through lock Mike Stolberg but still have just one win from their opening five games this season.



Lonergan nailed all five of his conversions, including three from the sideline in a performance that puts all sorts of pressure on incumbent Powell who scored in the final minute.