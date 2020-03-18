TODAY |

Ex-Wallabies captain John Solomon dies, aged 90

Source:  AAP

John Solomon, who was was part of Australia's first Bledisloe Cup series win on New Zealand soil in 1949 and who also led the Wallabies to a drought-breaking Test win over the Springboks in South Africa in 1953, has died after a long illness.

A young Australian fan waving a Wallabies flag. Source: Photosport

He was 90.

A talented five-eighth, centre and outside back, Solomon was inducted into the Australian rugby's Hall of Fame in 2016.

He played 14 Tests between 1949 and 1955 in an era when foreign tours often involved dozens of non-capped games, before studying medicine in Sydney.

Solomon played on the wing and scored a try in the 16-9 win over the All Blacks in Auckland in 1949, when Australia also won in Wellington to secure the Bledisloe Cup in New Zealand.

His first Test as captain was against Fiji in 1952 and his most memorable was the following year when he led the Wallabies to a comeback 18-14 win at Cape Town, handing the Springboks their first loss on home soil since 1938.


Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
ISPS Handa Premiership called off, with Auckland City FC crowned champions
2
Cambridge's velodrome closed after person possibly exposed to coronavirus visited site
3
Fate of replacement Super Rugby competition dependant on future Government rulings
4
Benji Marshall turns back the clock, scores try while leading Tigers to win over Dragons
5
NRL players instructed to self-isolate in their latest bid to ward off coronavirus
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Kiwi Super Rugby derbies could be unveiled by 'end of the week', says NZ Rugby boss

Facing financial pressure, Rugby Australia freeze media rights process
01:17

Highlanders touch down in Dunedin to begin self-isolation after returning from Argentina

All Blacks Sevens training suspended while team wait on results of coronavirus tests of Australian players