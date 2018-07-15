TODAY |

Ex-Rebels forward picked for Japan World Cup squad, despite assault charge

Associated Press
Amanaki Mafi, who is facing assault charges in New Zealand, has been called up to Japan's extended Rugby World Cup training camp.

The Japan Rugby Football Union announced the selection today.

Mafi was charged with intent to injure former Melbourne Rebels teammate Lopeti Timani after a Super Rugby game against the Highlanders in Dunedin last July. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The powerful backrower moved from Australia to Japan, where he resumed playing for Shining Arcs in November after a brief suspension imposed by the Top League club.

Mafi, who was born in Tonga, made four appearances for Japan in the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, including the upset victory over two-time champion South Africa.

Japan is hosting the World Cup, which kicks off in September.

Amanaki Mafi #8 of Melbourne Rebels passes the ball during the Melbourne Rebels vs Queensland Reds in the Vodafone Super Rugby at AMMI Park, Melbourne, Australia on 23 February 2018. Picture by Martin Keep.
Rebels loose forward Amanaki Mafi. Source: Photosport
