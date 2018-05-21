 

Ex-NRL star Semi Radradra joins former All Blacks in Baabaas squad to play England

Semi Radradra's rugby union career continues to soar with the former NRL superstar being selected for the Barbarians against England.

Toulon's Fijian winger Semi Radradra (L) runs with the ball during the French Top 14.

Radradra is one of four Toulon players picked as part of the prestigious invitational side's squad and joins Wallabies hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau and former Waratahs and Wallabies lock Sitaleki Timani to play at Twickenham next Sunday.

Former All Blacks Victor Vito, John Afoa, Luke McAlister and Charles Piutau are also in the squad.

The 25-year-old was also recently included in the Fiji squad for the 2018 Pacific Nations Cup with coach John McKee considering the former Parramatta flyer as an option on the wing or at outside centre.

Earlier this year, Radradra committed his future to rugby union by signing a two-year deal with Bordeaux, who he links up with at the end of the Top 14 season.

He is yet to make his Fiji XV's debut but is considered a strong chance to be a part of their team for next year's World Cup in Japan.

