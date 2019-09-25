Ex-Japanese player delighted to have All Blacks in his home town, despite being on receiving end of 1995 hiding

He faced a historic defeat against the All Blacks back in 1995 but a former Japanese centre is now welcoming the team to his home town.

Akira Yoshida played in the humbling 145-17 mauling at the World Cup in South Africa, a score which made history for the highest points margin in a rugby game.

“They were like a big wall in front of us. I remember we couldn’t do anything against the All Blacks,” he told 1 NEWS.

Nearly 25 years later the former rugby player and coach will get to see the All Blacks play again, this time as a spectator.

The Kiwi side are spending nine days in Yoshida’s home of Oita Prefecture in Japan where they’ll play a pool match against Canada.

“Oita is so excited to be hosting World Cup matches.

“Oita people love rugby and are passionate about it.

Yoshida said it’s not only good for the local region, but it’s good for Japan that such a famous team is based in Oita.

“It’s great to have the All Blacks playing here. But not just that. They’re stationed here…not just in the cities, but here in Oita.”

Oita will host five Rugby World Cup matches including two quarter finals.