Ex-Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi facing lengthy ban after throwing two punches in moment of madness

Former Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi is facing a long time on the sidelines after a rare moment of madness during a Pro14 match saw him throw two punches at opposition players.

Lousi, who now plays for Welsh club Scarlets, was playing against Munster over the weekend when he got caught up in a jersey-grabbing tussle between the two sides in the 34th minute.

Initially, Lousi seemed calm in the moment as he grinned while Munster players pushed him away from the brawl but the 28-year-old suddenly snapped and threw two wild punches at Munster opposite Fineen Wycherley.

The first punch struck Munster first-five JJ Hanrahan in the side of the head before Lousi's second punch managed to connect with Wycherley's face.

After a quick review with the TMO, Lousi was sent off for his actions.

Lousi's poor decisions drew plenty of heat from fans online as his side went from a tight scoreline of 3-all just before halftime to a 29-10 loss.