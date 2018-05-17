Ex-Blues halfback says 'it's going to click sometime' ahead of Crusaders clash

Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall is wary of facing his former side the Blues, when the teams come face to face in Super Rugby this weekend in Auckland.

Hall, 26, headed south from the Blues to the Crusaders last year, establishing himself as a key part in the Crusaders side that went on to claim the 2017 Super Rugby title.

Speaking at his side's training today, Hall spoke about the troubles his former teammates now find themselves in, with the Blues once again propping up the New Zealand Super Rugby conference.

"The derby games in general are always a tough one, and that's no different with the Blues," he said.

"They're going through a bit of a tough time results wise, but the amount of talent they have there - it's going to click sometime.

Hall will no doubt have an idea of how to topple the Blues, spending four seasons with the Auckland side.

"Just being able to take away their time and space."

"They've got a lot of x-factor, a lot of great individuals who can beat you one-on-one and put you in a lot of trouble.

"We've got to make sure our processes are right around our defence, we've done a lot of work on our defence. If we can do that, then hopefully they won't get through our defence."