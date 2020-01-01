Ex-Blues, Auckland coach joins Kenya Sevens in build up to Tokyo Olympics

Former Blues and Auckland rugby coach Paul Feeney has taken on the biggest challenge of his career, linking up with the Kenya Sevens team in the lead up to this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Having left his role with the Stormers in Super Rugby, Feeney is looking to revive the fortunes of the sleeping giants.

After winning a World Series leg in Singapore in 2016 and then making finals in Canada and Hong Kong in 2018, Kenya have fallen away due to player unrest, unavailability and a lack of resources.

Those lack of resources mean Feeney has to help run the Kenyan Sevens programme on next to nothing.

"We've got the tiniest gym with the worst equipment, they're not contracted 12 months of the year."

Feeney faced the harsh reality of coaching in South Africa during his time in South Africa.

"I thought politics in New Zealand provincial rugby was bad, but it's nothing compared to the time in South Africa."