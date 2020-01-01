TODAY |

Ex-Blues, Auckland coach joins Kenya Sevens in build up to Tokyo Olympics

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Blues and Auckland rugby coach Paul Feeney has taken on the biggest challenge of his career, linking up with the Kenya Sevens team in the lead up to this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Paul Feeney has lofty ambitions to make Kenya a threat once again. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Having left his role with the Stormers in Super Rugby, Feeney is looking to revive the fortunes of the sleeping giants.

After winning a World Series leg in Singapore in 2016 and then making finals in Canada and Hong Kong in 2018, Kenya have fallen away due to player unrest, unavailability and a lack of resources.

Those lack of resources mean Feeney has to help run the Kenyan Sevens programme on next to nothing.

"We've got the tiniest gym with the worst equipment, they're not contracted 12 months of the year."

Feeney faced the harsh reality of coaching in South Africa during his time in South Africa.

"I thought politics in New Zealand provincial rugby was bad, but it's nothing compared to the time in South Africa."

The Kenya team will arrive in New Zealand ahead of the Hamilton Sevens later this month.

Rugby
Sevens
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Steven Adams ends 2019 with vicious dunk as OKC claim thrilling win over Mavericks
2
Dan Carter and Beauden Barrett snubbed in English paper's XV of the decade
3
2019 in review: Remembering the New Zealanders we lost
4
Ex-All Black Charles Piutau produces miracle try saving tackle in English Premiership
5
'I couldn't do it without Tash' - Sir Steve Hansen hails wife after being recognised in New Year Honours
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:26

'I couldn't do it without Tash' - Sir Steve Hansen hails wife after being recognised in New Year Honours

Brodie Retallick hailed as 'the man who changed offensive rugby' in the last decade

Nine All Blacks, Israel Folau picked in Wales Online 'team of the decade'

Brad Mooar confirmed for All Blacks coaching role