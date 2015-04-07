Ex-All Blacks prop Carl Hayman to play Brisbane Tens for French club Pau

Former All Blacks prop Carl Hayman will come out of retirement for the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, announcing that he'll play for French club Pau at next month's pre-season tournament.

Former All Black Carl Hayman playing for Toulon Source: Photosport

Hayman, 38, retired from the game in 2015 and is currently working as Pau's forwards coach after finishing his playing career with Toulon.

The 45-Test tighthead prop was teased by Pau as a "mystery All Black" last week when Pau originally announced their squad for the tournament, before being revealed this morning.

"The boss asked me if I'd be keen to have a run and I thought 'why not'? It'll be nice to chuck the boots on and get out there and run around," Hayman said.

"It will be pretty interesting to see how a 38-year-old goes against all these Super Rugby boys."