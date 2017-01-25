Ex-All Blacks Piutau, Fekitoa, Messam included in Barbarians side to face England XV

Former Australia lock James Horwill will skipper a star-studded Barbarians side in tonight's annual fixture against England.



The Harlequins forward, who won 62 Wallabies caps and made 116 appearances during his nine-year stint for Queensland Reds, makes the final appearance of his stellar professional career at Twickenham leading the famous invitational side.



The Baa Baas also include New Zealand World Cup winners John Afoa, Colin Slade, Malakai Fekitoa and Liam Messam.



"I probably didn't expect it to happen, I know I'm lucky to be here," said Horwill, who captained the Wallabies under Robbie Deans at the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.



"I've wanted to play for the Barbarians since I became a professional rugby player and to lead them is very special.



"We're a very good team, a group of guys who have come together well in the last few days and we have a lot of exciting players I'm looking forward to playing alongside."

Barbarians: 15. Charles Piutau, 14. Niyi Adeolokun, 13. Malakai Fekitoa, 12. Mark Atkinson, 11. Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10. Colin Slade, 9. Rhys Webb, 8. Viliame Mata, 7. Francois Louw, 6. Steven Luatua, 5. Chris Vui, 4. James Horwill (c), 3. John Afoa, 2. Richard Hibbard, 1. Joe Marler.