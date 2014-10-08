 

Ex-All Blacks flanker Adam Thompson rushed to hospital with mystery illness

Former All Blacks flanker Adam Thomson has been hospitalised by a mystery illness in Japan.

Thomson, 35, is currently in Japan playing for the Canon Eagles, and was rushed to hospital in the middle of the night with excruciating pain.

The pain was so bad that Thomson was left unable to walk, with the 29-Test forward posting on social media about his ordeal.

"It's been a tough week full of unexpected challenges," Thomson wrote on Instagram.

"It's going to be a long road to get back on my feet but I'm up for it."

Thomson's partner, reality TV star Jessie Gurunathan also posted, describing the so far undiagnosed illness.

"There is still no official diagnosis (they suspect it's been a severe infection thats caused serious internal inflammation & excruciating pain) but I'm just so grateful to see him slowly start getting back to his old self."  

